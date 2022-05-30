MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads dropped their first series of the season over the weekend and had their record fall to 4-2 overall as they lost the rubber match against the Great Falls Voyagers (5-1) on the road at Centene Stadium.
The PaddleHeads return to Missoula for a six-game homestand against Great Falls from Tuesday through Sunday. The first pitch for the opening five games is 7:05 p.m., while the Sunday game will start at 2:05 p.m.
On Monday, the PaddleHeads lost their lead for good when they allowed a five-run fifth inning, falling down 8-5 in their 8-6 loss to the Voyagers.
Missoula starting pitcher Domingo Pena (1-1) gave up eight runs, five earned, on nine hits and one walk while striking out five in 4 2/3 innings. Relievers Nathan Alexander and John LaRossa combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
The PaddleHeads scored five of their six runs against starter Quincy Jones, who took a no-decision after pitching 4 1/3 innings. Anthony Becerra-Lopez (1-0) got the win, holding Missoula to one hit in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Cameron Thompson and Brandon Riley each hit a home run for Missoula. Thompson totaled three RBIs, while Riley had two. Tyler Krabbe and Collin Runge each drove in two runs for Great Falls.
