MISSOULA — With solid pitching and an explosive offensive attack, the Great Falls Voyagers have proven to be a tough nut to crack for the Missoula PaddleHeads.
The Electric City's representative in the Pioneer League beat the defending champion PaddleHeads for the third night in a row and fourth time in five games Friday. Great Falls broke a tie with a run in the seventh and poured it on in the eighth en route to a 13-8 victory at soggy Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Missoula fell into last place in the North Division at 5-5, three games behind first-place Great Falls (8-2). Idaho Falls is in second place in the North at 7-2.
The game started late because of rain and both teams enjoyed success at the plate early. Jayson's Newman's RBI triple gave the hosts a lead in the first inning, then after the Voyagers jumped in front with one in the second and two in the third, Missoula answered with a two-run home run by Lamar Sparks in the bottom half.
Locked in a 6-6 tie after six frames, the Voyagers jumped in front on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh. They added six insurance runs in the eighth as Missoula's bullpen struggled to get outs.
Michael Deeb had a monster night for the visitors, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Teammate Collin Runge was 3 for 5 with an RBI.
Catcher Nick Gatewood led the PaddleHeads, going 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Keaton Greenwalt had a home run and two RBIs.
Missoula went through seven pitchers. Starter Austin Crowson gave up six runs on nine hits with three walks in four innings.
Missoula and Great Falls were slated to play again Saturday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. To find out how the game turned out, log on to 406mtsports.com on Sunday morning.
