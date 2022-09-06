MISSOULA — Jayson Newman's two-run home run in the eighth inning proved to be just enough offense for the Missoula PaddleHeads to edge past the Boise Hawks for a milestone road win Monday.
Newman's blast broke a tie and Zootown's pro baseball team held off Boise for a 5-4 win. Missoula (66-24) surpassed last year's regular-season win total and still has five more games remaining before the playoffs begin.
The defending Pioneer League champion PaddleHeads will finish with a winning percentage above .684 in the regular season. That means this year's team will own with the highest winning percentage of any professional club to ever play in the Garden City.
Boise led for most of the game after pushing three runs across in the first three frames. However, Missoula was able to stay within striking distance thanks to a gutsy performance by starter Mark Timmins, who held the hosts to just three runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings of duty.
The PaddleHeads chipped away at their deficit and knotted the score on a Nick Cicci RBI double in the eighth. Newman followed with his two-run tater, bringing his league-record-setting total to 32 this season. On top of that, Newman is now just one RBI shy of the league single-season record of 116 set by Matt Fienstein of Idaho Falls last summer.
Boise (28-63) answered with a run in the bottom of the eighth to cut its deficit to 5-4. However, closer Sam Hellinger came on for the PaddleHeads in the ninth and earned his league-best 16th save, getting out of a jam in which the hosts landed two runners on base with one out.
