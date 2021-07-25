Aaron Bond delivered a clutch RBI single to give the Missoula PaddleHeads a lead in the eighth inning and they held on for an 8-7 road win over the Great Falls Voyagers Saturday night.
The game stayed close the entire way and the lead changed hands five times. After Bond's run-scoring base hit gave the visitors the lead, PaddleHeads closer Mark Simon did the rest.
Despite being called into action early with two outs in the seventh, the Houston native proved up to the task with 2 1/3 innings of quality work. Of the seven outs Simon recorded, six were strikeouts.
For his efforts, he earned his seventh win, second most among all pitchers in the Pioneer League. He has totaled 52 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings out of the bullpen to lead all relievers.
The PaddleHeads used the long ball to their advantage in the midle innings Saturday. Trailing by two in the fifth, Luke Navigato knotted the game on a two-run shot down the left field line. In the next inning, Nick Gatewood put the PaddleHeads out in front with a two-run blast. He finished 2 for 4.
The Voyagers took a 7-6 lead in the seventh but couldn't hold on. There was some controversy surrounding the rally as Dom Abbadessa scored the tying run on a play in which it looked as though he ran out of the baseline after initially being in a rundown.
The PaddleHeads (39-16) lead the Voyagers (21-34) in their season series, 8-2, The teams play again on Sunday afternoon.
