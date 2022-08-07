MISSOULA — Neither rain nor a last-minute pitching change could prevent the Missoula PaddleHeads from pounding the Great Falls Voyagers Saturday night at Centene Stadium.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team used four home runs and a solid performance by pitcher Connor Schultz in a 15-2 win. The game was delayed an hour because of rain and Schultz started on short notice after Austen Seidel suffered a pregame injury.
Schultz, who pitched for Butler and Iowa in college, allowed just two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in five innings. Prior to Saturday, the 6-foot-4 Iowa native had just 1 2/3 innings of pro experience.
The 15 runs were the most by Missoula in 17 games. Jayson Newman, Kamron Willman, Brandon Riley and Keaton Greenwalt hit home runs. Newman's 415-foot blast drove in three runs in the seventh and boosted his total to 25 taters — just one shy of the league record set last year by Missoula catcher Zac Almond.
Great Falls (36-28) might have guessed it would be a bad night when Greenwalt hit his home run and the PaddleHeads scored on a hit batsman with the bases loaded to make the score 2-0 in the first frame. The visitors boosted their lead to 13-0 by the fifth inning.
Missoula piled up 15 hits to six for the hosts. Newman, Greenwalt and Nick Gatewood led the charge with three hits apiece. Riley had two hits and a game-high four RBIs.
Missoula (45-19) was slated to play at Great Falls again Sunday. The PaddleHeads will host the Boise Hawks in a three-game series starting Tuesday.
