MISSOULA — Despite a gutsy comeback bid, the Missoula PaddleHeads dropped an 8-5 road decision to the Great Falls Voyagers Saturday night.
With the loss, Missoula's lead in the Pioneer League Northern Division dwindled to one game over the Idaho Falls Chukars with a week remaining in the first half race. The PaddleHeads are 26-11 and the Chukars are 25-12.
The Voyagers raced to a 6-1 lead early Saturday night in the first game of a three-game set at Centene Stadium. Missoula came roaring back and trimmed the deficit to one run in the eighth inning.
However, Great Falls responded with a couple insurance runs and held on for the win.
The Voyagers sent nine hitters to the plate in the third inning, scoring four runs to take a 5-1 advantage. Chris Caffrey did a bulk of the damage on a three-run blast to left field.
Luke Navigato put Missoula on the comeback trail in the sixth with a solo home run, highlighting a 2-for-5 night. The PaddleHeads took advantage of an error in the eighth, scoring a run to cut the deficit to 6-5.
Great Falls drew a pair of walks in the bottom of the eighth with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 8-5.
The PaddleHeads and Voyagers (17-20) were slated to play Sunday night, with Kevin Hilton getting the start on the mound for Missoula. To find out what happened in that game, log on to missoulian.com on Monday morning.
In other PaddleHeads news, the team signed pitcher Palmer Wenzel on Friday. The Texas native pitched most recently at the University of Texas.
Wenzel made 17 appearances with the Longhorns this past season, finishing with a 3-0 record and a 3.32 ERA in 21 2/3 innings. The Longhorn baseball program is known as one of the nation’s strongest, having won six National Championships. Texas also holds the record for most appearances in the College World Series (37).
