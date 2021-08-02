Missoula PaddleHeads logo

As a result of a power outage in Missoula Sunday night, Paddleheads fans will have bonus baseball Monday night.

Missoula's home game with the Grand Junction Rockies was suspended in the bottom of the eighth inning with the hosts leading, 10-6. The game will resume Monday at 5:30 p.m., followed by the regularly-scheduled game at 7:05.

The PaddleHeads boast the best record in the Pioneer League at 43-18, but Grand Junction (35-25) has given them all they can handle. The series is knotted at 2-2.

Missoula gained an upper hand Sunday night thanks in part to the offense of McClain O'Conner and Clay Fisher. The duo has five hits combined.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, the lights went out at Ogren-Allegiance Park. It was a city-wide event.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments