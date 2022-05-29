MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads piled up 14 hits Sunday in a 9-1 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers in Pioneer League baseball action at Centene Stadium.

Great Falls fell to 4-1 with the setback. The Voyagers spotted the PaddleHeads a five-run lead in the third inning and never recovered.

Missoula used four pitchers in the game. Starter Austin Crowson went four-plus innings, allowing one run on five hits. Quentin Longrie (1-0) came on to pitch the seventh and eighth innings and picked up win. He struck out three and didn't allow a hit. 

Nick "Gator" Gatewood led the Missoula hitting attack, going 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Lamar Sparks was 3 for 5 with one RBI and Cameron Thompson and Kevin Whatley each collected two hits.

Great Falls starter CJ Grant-Debose (0-1) took the loss. He allowed five runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts in six innings of duty.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

