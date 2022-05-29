MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads piled up 14 hits Sunday in a 9-1 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers in Pioneer League baseball action at Centene Stadium.
Great Falls fell to 4-1 with the setback. The Voyagers spotted the PaddleHeads a five-run lead in the third inning and never recovered.
Missoula used four pitchers in the game. Starter Austin Crowson went four-plus innings, allowing one run on five hits. Quentin Longrie (1-0) came on to pitch the seventh and eighth innings and picked up win. He struck out three and didn't allow a hit.
Nick "Gator" Gatewood led the Missoula hitting attack, going 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Lamar Sparks was 3 for 5 with one RBI and Cameron Thompson and Kevin Whatley each collected two hits.
Great Falls starter CJ Grant-Debose (0-1) took the loss. He allowed five runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts in six innings of duty.
