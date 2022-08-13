MISSOULA — Nick "Gator" Gatewood has taken a big chunk out of the Boise Hawks this week.
On Friday he collected three hits, including a home run and double, and piled up five RBIs in sparking the Missoula PaddleHeads to an 11-9 win over their Gem State foe. That capped a three-day surge for the Georgia native in which he totaled 10 hits and 10 RBIs.
Zootown's pro baseball team boosted its Pioneer League-best record to 49-20 and stretched its win streak to four games. Boise, who lost to the PaddleHeads in the championship series last summer, has fallen on hard times with a record of 22-48.
Missoula was on cruise control early, building a 7-0 lead behind Gatewood's three-run homer and run-scoring single and Keaton Greenwalt's two-RBI single. But Boise rallied against hurler Connor Schultz, scoring six in the bottom of the second and one in the third to knot the score.
The PaddleHeads reclaimed the lead in the fourth with the help of a Gatewood RBI double. Missoula then stretched its lead to 11-7 with two runs in the sixth. Jayson Newman had an RBI double and Cam Thompson scored on a bases-loaded balk.
Boise answered with two runs off reliever Mark Simon in the seventh. But Cody Thompson pitched a scoreless eighth and Sam Hellinger picked up his ninth save in pitching a scoreless ninth.
Domingo Pena (5-4) earned the win after holding Boise scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings.
