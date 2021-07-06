Relievers Palmer Wenzel and Mark Simon delivered solid performances in the late innings and the Missoula PaddleHeads held off the Great Falls Voyagers, 6-5, in the rubber game of their three-game series Monday night.
With the win, Missoula (28-11) maintained its two-game lead in the Pioneer League Northern Division over the second-place Idaho Falls Chukars (26-13). Nine days remain in the first-half race and the PaddleHeads will now turn their attention to the Ogden Raptors (26-13) and a six-game series that starts Wednesday in Utah.
Monday's game was tight throughout, with neither team leading by more than two runs.
Missoula took its first lead in the fourth inning thanks to consecutive doubles from Kyler Castillo and Clay Fisher that made the score 3-1. But the lead did not last.
After the first two batters reached base for the hosts in the bottom of the fourth, Chris Caffrey hit a two-RBI triple. Caffrey later scored on an RBI single from Troy Dixon that gave Great Falls a 4-3 advantage.
Nick Gatewood came through twice in the final three innings for Missoula with a pair of hits that knocked in runs. His RBI double in the top of the ninth inning proved to be the difference. Gatewood finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs.
The Voyagers struggled to rally in the latter innings. Wenzel impressed in his second professional outing, pitching three innings in relief. The Texas native did not allow a hit and struck out three. Simon then shut the door in the last 2 1/3 innings, allowing just one run in the bottom of the ninth while striking out three.
