MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads announced the signing of four free agents on Monday.
Pitchers, Da’Zon Cole and Garrett Westberg will provide experience, a complex arsenal of pitches and depth at the back end of the bullpen. Antoine Mistico is set to patrol the PaddleHeads’ outfield with plus speed and a dynamic skill set, while Jay Hayes rounds out Monday’s acquisitions, bringing a loud bat and defensive versatility.
The 5-foot-11 Cole, 24, was selected in the 25th round by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his professional baseball debut with the Orem Owlz. Across his 2018 and 2019 campaigns, Cole appeared in 38 games, tossing 61.2 innings where he fanned 75 batters with a 3.79 ERA.
The 6-foot Hayes, 24, joined Florida Gulf Coast University’s baseball program in 2015. During his 2019 campaign, he reached base in 27 straight games, tied for the conference lead with 18 doubles and led the Eagles with 9 home runs, 108 total bases and 48 RBIs.
The 6-foot Mistico, 22, was selected in the MLB Draft for a second occasion, this time in the 12th round in 2019, where he signed with the Seattle Mariners. During the 2019 campaign, he appeared in 22 games for the AZL Mariners, tailing 60 at-bats, five stolen bases, nine RBIs and a batting average of .250.
The 6-2 Westberg, 24, attended the University of Central Florida where he appeared in 23 games, posting a record of 2-1 with a 1.12 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 24 innings pitched in 2018. Chosen by the Seattle Mariners in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Garrett made his professional debut for the Everett Aqua Sox of the Northwest League where he tallied a 4-1 record with 24 strikeouts over 22 innings pitched.
—406mtsports.com
