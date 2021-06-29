Missoula PaddleHeads logo

MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads exploded for five runs in the third inning and stayed in front in posting a 10-7 win over the Ogden Raptors Monday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

With the victory, the PaddleHeads secured bragging rights in the six-game home series against the Raptors, 4-2. Missoula also maintained a share of first place in the Pioneer League Northern Division with the Idaho Falls Chukars, each team sitting at 23-10.

Missoula's third-inning surge was highlighted by Sam Troyer's two-out triple that scored three runs. The Raptors cut their deficit to one behind a four-run rally in the sixth inning. A three-run home run by Kyle Kaufman did a bulk of the damage.

But Ogden was never able to draw even. Zac Almond and Jose Reyes gave the PaddleHeads a three-run cushion in the bottom of the sixth on a pair of home runs.

Almond finished 4 for 5 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored while Reyes was 2 for 5.

Missoula will continue its nine-game homestand Wednesday in the first game of a three-game series opposite the Boise Hawks (14-19). The Paddleheads are 6-0 against Boise but the Hawks have won seven of their last 10. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

