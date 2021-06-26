MISSOULA — The top two teams in the Pioneer League have developed an intriguing rivalry this season.
The Missoula PaddleHeads and Ogden Raptors have taken turns knocking one another off the top of the mountain, so to speak. On Friday night the Raptors closed the gap in this summer's marquee pairing with a 6-5 comeback win in front of a healthy crowd at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The PaddleHeads still lead this season's series, 4-2, but the teams are tied for the best record in the league at 21-9. They were slated to break the tie in a game Saturday night in Missoula and fans can find out what happened by logging on to missoulian.com Sunday morning.
Friday was a heartbreaker for the PaddleHeads because they took a one-run advantage into the ninth inning. Mark Simon was sent to the mound looking for his third save in as many nights for Missoula. But after the Raptors' leadoff hitter reached base, Jakob Goldfarb hit a home run that proved to be the difference in the game.
Ogden jumped in front early as Andy Armstrong launched a home run over the left field wall to start the game. Missoula pitcher Mason Schwellenbach settled in after that and the Raptors scored just once more prior to the sixth inning.
Missoula took its first lead in the sixth thanks to a four-run rally. Zac Almond started the surge with an opposite-field tater to right field. Sam Troyer later gave PaddleHeads the lead on a double that brought home a pair.
The PaddleHeads threatened to add to their one-run lead in the eighth inning as both Dean Nevarez and McClain O’Connor reached base, setting the table for Cameron Thompson. Thompson singled, sending Nevarez racing toward home. Right fielder Josh Broughton gunned him out in what proved to be a defining play in the game.
