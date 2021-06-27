MISSOULA — For the second night in a row, the Missoula PaddleHeads lost a home heartbreaker to the Ogden Raptors Saturday.
The hosts took a lead into the ninth inning but couldn't hold on in dropping a 12-11 decision at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Ogden (22-9) now has the best record in the Pioneer League, one game ahead of the PaddleHeads (21-10).
Missoula claimed its first lead in the bottom of the eighth thanks to consecutive doubles from Brandon Riley and Cameron Thompson.
In the ninth, Jacob Goldfarb hit an RBI triple for the Raptors to tie the game. The former Oregon Duck later scored on an RBI single by Josh Broughton.
The Raptors jumped out to an early advantage in the third with a four-run rally. Pavin Parks drove home a pair on a double.
The PaddleHeads answered in the bottom half of the inning, tying the score with a four-run barrage. Riley drove in a pair on a double. It was part of a stellar night for the North Carolina native, who finished 3 for 4.
Raul Shah gave the Raptors the lead in the sixth on a base-clearing triple into right center field. It highlighted another four-run inning for Ogden. Shah was one of five batters for the Raptors with at least two hits, finishing 3 for 6 with three RBIs.
The PaddleHeads rallied over the next two innings. Nick Gatewood had a two-run home run. Jose Reyes also homered in the sixth and finished 4 for 5 in the game.
