Locked in a nailbiter, the Missoula PaddleHeads surrendered the game-winning run to the Ogden Raptors in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night at Lindquist Field in Utah.

The teams were knotted at 8-8 when PaddleHeads reliever Dazon Cole ran into trouble in the ninth. After allowing two runners to reach on walks and then a hit batsman to load the bases, Cole sailed a pitch to the backstop, allowing the winning run to come home.

A fifth-inning surge was also key for Ogden as the Raptors brought four runs home to erase a four-run deficit. Second baseman Raul Shah delivered the big blow, a two-run double to tie the game at 7.

Ogden took its first lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jakob Goldfarb. It marked the first lead Ogden had in the three-game series after dropping the first two games to Missoula.

The PaddleHeads started the game strong thanks in part to Jared Akins. He gave them a four-run advantage in the top of the fifth on a towering two-run shot that cleared the right field wall. Akins finish 2 for 3 and Nick Gatewood also drove in a pair in the first inning on an RBI single. He finished 2 for 4.

Missoula and Ogden are now tied for the best record in the Pioneer League at 19-5. The PaddleHeads played at Idaho Falls (14-10) on Saturday night. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

