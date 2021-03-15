MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads pro baseball team on Monday announced the first trade in Pioneer (independent) League history.
The team has reached an agreement with the Fargo-Moorehead RedHawks to acquire former Missoula Osprey catcher Zac Almond.
Tabbed as the starting designated hitter in the 2018 Mid-Season Pioneer League All-Star Game, Almond finished that season with a batting average of .345 with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Osprey. He closed out the 2018 season with one of the most impressive August campaigns the league has ever seen, producing a .404 batting average.
Almond will bring leadership to the Missoula clubhouse, defensive consistency behind the plate and a balanced swing providing tremendous contact and power at the dish. In 2018, he suited up for 56 games in Missoula where he made a name for himself as one of the most dangerous bats in the Pioneer League.
“Acquiring Zac is such a key move for us as we begin this new era of PaddleHeads baseball," PaddleHeads vice president Matt Ellis said. "He will be leader for our team on and off the field. His 2018 season was one of the best in Osprey history.
"What a great addition to our team. Our manager Michael Schlact made his first player move a big one. We can’t wait to welcome Zac back to Missoula in May for the start of the season."
