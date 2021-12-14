MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads rewarded manager Michael Schlact handsomely this week for leading the team to a Pioneer League championship in September.
The Georgia native has agreed to a 5-year contract extension that will keep him in Missoula through the 2028 season.
"I can’t begin to describe what an honor it is to be returning to Missoula,” said Schlact, who was honored at Pioneer League manager of the year. “The trust that owners Peter and Susan Davis have placed in me to help lead this organization is humbling and a true blessing.
"Being able to collaborate with president Matt Ellis and the rest of the front office makes my job not even feel like a job at all. This organization is like family to me, and the town of Missoula feels like a second home. We accomplished so much in year one that I can’t wait for the 2022 season to start.”
Missoula was faced with a big challenge in 2021, its first year as an independent franchise. It would be hard to imagine the summer going any better as the PaddleHeads posted a 65-31 record and led the league in home runs, strikeouts, ERA and fielding percentage.
Ellis is thrilled that Schlact will be continuing his tenure in Zootown.
“We are honored," Ellis said. "Our goal is to provide our community a level of entertainment and community engagement that is unmatched in professional baseball.
"Michael not only led our team to the best record in the Pioneer League, but he guided us to the best winning percentage in all professional baseball. We are thrilled that he will continue to lead this team.”
After the conclusion of his playing career, Schlact would started his coaching career with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association as a pitching coach in 2015. He filled that role until 2017 when he was promoted to manager late in the season.
Schlact remained in that role until the 2019 season when he resigned to accept a role with the Brewers organization as a pitching coach. However, pandemic presented a challenge when the affiliated minor league baseball season was cancelled in 2020. The opportunity for Schlact to manage once again with the PaddleHeads presented itself the next season.
The PaddleHeads will welcome players back to western Montana for spring training in May. Missoula will open its season at home against the Billings Mustangs on May 25.
