MISSOULA — When it comes to the unpredictable game of baseball, all good things most certainly are going to come to an end.
Unfortunately for the Missoula PaddleHeads, their nine-game win streak came to an end in front of their largest home crowd of the season Friday night.
An impressive turnout of fans hankering for baseball and fireworks saw Zootown's Pioneer League pro team dropped an 8-4 decision to the Idaho Falls Chukars. Missoula fell to 22-10 and its lead in the North Division first-half race was whittled to three games, with Great Falls (20-13) sitting in second place.
The PaddleHeads appeared headed for their 10th straight win when they scored three runs in the second inning off Ramsey Romano (3-1). Nick Cicci and Kevin Whatley had RBI singles to highlight the rally.
But Romano buckled down from there and didn't allow another run until he departed after the seventh inning. In contrast, Missoula starting pitcher Domingo Pena (3-3) started strong but faded in the middle innings, giving up three runs in the sixth as Idaho Falls jumped in front, 5-3.
The Chukars stayed in front for the duration. Missoula managed one run in the eighth on an RBI single by Jayson Newman, but the team was held scoreless in the nine and Idaho Falls was able to avoid a three-game sweep.
Newman, Lamar Sparks and Cam Thompson led the PaddleHeads at the plate with two hits apiece. Dusty Stroup smacked a home run for Idaho Falls and teammates Steve Barmakian and Brendan Hueth each collected two hits.
Missoula was slated to start a three-game series at Boise on Saturday night. It's a rematch of the Pioneer League championship series last season, although the Hawks (13-20) have struggled in 2022.
