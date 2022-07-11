MISSOULA — With their ninth straight win Sunday, the Missoula PaddleHeads moved to the brink of a second straight Pioneer League first-half pennant.
Zootown's pro baseball team beat the Glacier Range Riders in a slugfest at Ogren-Allegiance Park, 22-14. The PaddleHeads improved to 31-10 and can clinch both the North Division first-half title and a berth in the September playoffs with a win Tuesday at Great Falls.
Missoula actually has six chances to clinch before the end of the first half since it leads the Voyagers by six games. All of those chances will come in the Electric City.
The PaddleHeads pounded out a whopping 29 hits to 15 for Glacier (13-27). Eleven Missoula players got into the act, led by Jayson Newman with five hits, including his league-leading 17th home run and four RBIs.
Keaton Greenwalt collected four hits for the PaddleHeads, including a double. Brandon Riley, Lamar Sparks, Nick Gatewood and Henderson Perez each had three hits and Jared Akins, Cam Thompson and Kamron Willman each had two hits.
Missoula used four pitchers. Starter Austin Crowson earned the win despite allowing nine runs on nine hits with four walks in the first five frames. Only four of those nine runs were earned as the PaddleHeads committed four errors in the contest.
After spotting Glacier a 3-0 lead in the first frame, Missoula flipped the script with 15 runs in the fourth. The most damaging blast was Riley's bases-loaded triple, although McClain O'Connor had a solo home run, Greenwalt a two-RBI double and Sparks a two-RBI single in the uprising.
Missoula has won 18 of its last 19 games. Although game-by-game Osprey results are hard to find, the amazing run is thought to be a franchise record.
