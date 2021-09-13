MISSOULA — One more win is all the Missoula PaddleHeads need to secure their first Pioneer League baseball championship since 2015.
The team took a lead in its best-of-3 series against the Boise Hawks with an 8-2 win Monday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The bad news is the PaddleHeads have to play the rest of the series in Boise, with games on Wednesday night and, if necessary, Thursday night.
It's a scheduling quirk made prior to the postseason that doesn't make much sense considering Missoula finished with the best record in the league (66-21). Still, the PaddleHeads are not about to use the venue as an excuse now.
"We've played as good on the road as we have at home," said shortstop Cameron Thompson, the hero of Game One with two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs. "Baseball is baseball in the end.
"Boise has great pitching, hitting, they're a great team. It's going to be a challenge. Winning a championship would mean everything, but you don't want to speak about it too soon. We've got to go out there and win one more."
Monday's game was a pitchers' duel most of the way. That was before Thompson launched a blast high into the dark sky and over the right field fence, breaking a 2-2 tie with a two-run home run in the seventh.
Missoula added four insurance runs in the eighth to win by a six-run margin.
"I was seeing a lot of fastballs during the game and he just kept on with fastballs, fastballs, trying to get me to chase after one," Thompson said of his fateful at-bat against Boise relief pitcher Liam Steigerwald in the seventh. "He gave me one that was in and I just put a good swing on it.
"It was very important to get the win, especially for all the fans that came. This was the only (series) game we get at home and it was the last game we have at home, so it was pretty big."
The Hawks failed to record a hit in the first five frames against Missoula's sidearm stalwart, former Texas Longhorn hurler Palmer Wenzel. The 24-year-old righty, who pitched in the College World Series in June, struck out five in those innings and made a nimble defensive play.
Boise starting pitcher Zach Penrod did not allow a hit in the first two frames. He had to overcome adversity after issuing a one-out walk to A.J. Wright in the first inning and toughing out a second inning in which leadoff hitter Dean Nevarez lived on an error.
Missoula broke the scoreless tie in the third. Former Billings Mustang Chris Eusay drew a leadoff walk, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a one-out base hit to right center by Wright.
Jayson Newman gave the PaddleHeads a 2-0 lead in the fourth. He led off the inning with a towering home run to left field. It was especially exciting for the healthy crowd because Newman appeared to injure his leg in the Boise fourth when he chased after a foul ball at first base.
Boise's Tyler Jorgensen ripped a leadoff double to ruin Wenzel's no-hitter in the sixth. Two outs later, Jason Dicochea hit an RBI double down the left field line, chasing Wenzel. Mark Simon came on in relief and surrendered an RBI double to Alejandro Rivero, tying the game at 2-2.
Eusay started Missoula's seventh-inning surge with a one-out walk. Thompson came to the plate and went deep into the count (2-2) before hitting the ball deep into the night for his 14th home run of the season.
The PaddleHeads turned the game into a blowout in the eighth after loading the bases with one out. Boise walked home two runs and Thompson delivered a two-RBI single.
Thompson and Wright shared the team lead in hits for Missoula with two apiece. Simon picked up the win, allowing three hits while striking out two in 2 1/3 innings of relief. The multi-talented Newman, who played first base for the first eight innings, stepped on the mound in the ninth and retired Boise in order.
