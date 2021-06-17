In a clash of the Pioneer League's top two teams, the Missoula PaddleHeads started strong and held on for a 7-4 win over the Ogden Raptors Wednesday in Ogden, Utah.
The Northern Division-leading PaddleHeads set the tone with three runs in the first inning. Shortstop Clay Fischer hammered a towering three-run home run over the center field wall.
The home run was Fischer's seventh of the season, which leads the league. The La Quinta, California, native finished 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Missoula boosted its lead to 6-1 with three runs in the fourth inning. Former Kansas State player Cameron Thompson launched a double to highlight the surge. Thompson enjoyed a big night, finishing 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
PaddleHeads starting pitcher Domingo Pena delivered a strong performance. The native of the Dominican Republic tamed one of the Pioneer League’s strongest offenses over seven innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five.
Pena moved his record to 4-0, giving him the highest win total in the league. Missoula (18-4) is now tied with the Southern Division-leading Raptors in the race for the Pioneer League’s best record. The PaddleHeads hold a six-game lead on the second-place Idaho Falls Chukars (12-10) in the Northern Division.
Veteran Kevin Hilton was slated to pitch for the PaddleHeads at Ogden on Thursday. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com after the game.
