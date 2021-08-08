BILLINGS — In a game that featured 27 hits and seven home runs, the Missoula PaddleHeads outslugged the Billings Mustangs for an 11-8 Pioneer League baseball win Sunday in front of 1,684 fans at Dehler Park.
The game followed a dramatic contest on Saturday at Dehler, when the game was tied 4-4 after nine innings before the Mustangs defeated the PaddleHeads as Christian Sepulveda topped Clay Fisher two home runs to one in the first knockout round.
However the PaddleHeads protested the result of Saturday’s contest. At question was if the PaddleHeads had received the proper number of pitches and swings of the bat. After review, it was found the PaddleHeads had not reached their maximum bat swings, according to officials.
After the conclusion of Sunday’s game, Missoula had another chance in the knockout round but failed to convert and the Mustangs win from Saturday was upheld.
On Sunday, Fisher homered twice for the PaddleHeads (47-21 overall, 12-8 second half) and now has 16 homers on the year. Overall, Fisher was 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs.
Also homering for Missoula were Cameron Thompson, Brandon Riley, and Aaron Bond.
Thompson, who bats leadoff, finished 3 for 5 and also had a triple. He scored three runs and drove in three. Riley was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs.
For the second-half Northern Division-leading Mustangs (32-36, 14-6), Tristen Carranza blasted his ninth home run and Cameron Comer also hit a round-tripper.
Carranza finished the day 3 for 4 with two runs and two runs batted in. He also hit his 11th double. Freddy Achecar also had a two-base hit for Billings.
Missoula finished with eight extra-base hits overall as Nick Gatewood and McLain O’Connor doubled.
The two teams will conclude their six-game series Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler.
Garcia shines Saturday
The Mustangs are now 3-1 in the knockout round this season. Sepulveda has won two of them.
Jalen Garcia of the Mustangs reached base five times in the win Saturday. He collected three hits and drove in all four runs. His two-run home run in the third inning put Billings ahead 2-0.
Missoula scored two runs in the sixth with a Thompson double and Jose Reyes ground out to take its first lead, 3-2.
The PaddleHeads got one more in the top of the seventh on a fielder's choice by Fisher to make it 4-2.
Billings tied the game at 4-all on a two-run triple by Garcia.
The bullpen was a strength again for the Mustangs.
Neil Lang threw a scoreless inning and Ruben Ramirez threw 1 2/3 scoreless while striking out three. He has allowed just one earned run in 6 2/3 innings. He boasts a 1.35 ERA.
