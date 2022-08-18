MISSOULA — Three home runs and solid relief pitching sparked the PaddleHeads to their eighth straight win Wednesday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Missoula's 11-7 triumph over the Idaho Falls Chukars pushed its Pioneer-League-best record to 53-20. Jayson Newman boosted his league record-setting home run total to 29 this season and teammates Keaton Greenwalt and McClain O'Connor also hit the ball over the fence.
The Chukars (40-34) staked one-run leads in the first and second frames but Missoula took control in the bottom of the second on Greenwalt's grand slam.
Idaho Falls shaved its deficit to 6-4 in the third but Missoula scored two insurance runs in the fourth and fifth. The PaddleHeads finished with 15 hits to 13 for the Chukars.
Starter Mark Timmins earned the win after allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings of duty. Missoula used four relief pitchers, with Dan Swain tossing a scoreless sixth and Sam Hellinger coming on with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth to strike out Thomas DeBonville.
Greenwalt led the hosts with two hits and five RBIs. Newman, Brandon Riley, Cam Thompson and Lamar Sparks also collected two hits.
Missoula is slated to host Idaho Falls each day through this weekend.
