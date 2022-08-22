Over the past two weeks, the Missoula PaddleHeads have been scorching hot.
And not just because game time temperatures have hovered in the mid-90s.
Zootown's pro baseball team has won 11 of 12 games in that time frame, including a 14-2 decision over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula took five of six games in the series and averaged 12 runs per contest in three wins over the weekend.
The PaddleHeads boosted their Pioneer League-best record to 56-21. The team won the North Division first-half pennant and boasts a 21-9 record in the second half, giving it a four-game lead over Tuesday's opponent, the host Billings Mustangs.
After finishing off a 12-1 win over Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon in the completion of a Saturday suspended game, Missoula went right back to work in the nightcap. The PaddleHeads exploded for eight runs in the first frame, using home runs from Lamar Sparks, Jayson Newman, Cam Thompson and Brandon Riley.
Newman's round-tripper brought his league-record-setting season total to 30. The fact he has reached the milestone in 70 games makes it even more noteworthy.
Nick Gatewood became the fifth Missoula player to hit a home run in the game with a three-run shot in the sixth frame. Gatewood finished with four hits and four RBIs and Sparks had four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Newman collected three hits and Patrick Chung two.
The PaddleHeads used four pitchers. Starter Austen Seidel earned the win, allowing just one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts in four innings of duty.
