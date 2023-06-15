MISSOULA — The hottest team in the Pioneer League appears headed for another North Division title.

The Missoula PaddleHeads posted their seventh-straight win Wednesday night, using a rock-solid performance from former Grand Junction Rockies pitcher Alfredo Villa to top the Glacier Range Riders, 7-3, at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Villa struck out eight and allowed just one run in seven innings.

Zootown's pro baseball team improved to 15-5 and stretched its lead in the North to three games. The PaddleHeads have finished on top in the first- and second-half standings four times in a row since Michael Schlact took over as manager in the spring of 2021.

At their current place, they'll make it 5-for-5 under their amiable skipper.

"The thing we're preaching to these guys is you can't get complacent. You have to continue to work," Schlact said Thursday before a home game against Glacier. "If adversity strikes or we lose a game, they turn the page quick."

It helps to have enthusiastic hometown fans that show up in droves.

"Guys that haven't been here before, all they know is that it's a great crowd," Schlact said. "But for those of us that have been here since 2021, we've noticed it's really stepped up.

"The fans know us and the players. They're into the game. Homefield advantage is really becoming a thing even more than it's ever been."

Missoula has reached the Pioneer League championship two years in a row and just might be the best team in the loop again in 2023. The PaddleHeads have won nine of their last 10 and boast the best record in the league — regardless of division — by two games.

"The guys have gelled in the clubhouse and in the dugout. The culture has set in and people feel comfortable," said Schlact, whose team has rebounded from a 3-3 start. "Then as a coaching staff we have a better feel for where they need to play now, when they need to pitch, what type of situations best suit each guy.

"The first couple weeks are hard because you have to figure things out."

On Wednesday, Missoula jumped on Glacier early and stayed in front. Jayson Newman smacked a three-run home run in the first inning and added a solo round-tripper in the third, bringing his season total to seven. That's just one off the league lead, which belongs to Abdel Guadalupe of the Northern Colorado Owlz.

Jake Guenther added a two-RBI single in the fourth and Austin Bernard an RBI base hit in the fifth as the hosts stretched their lead to 7-0. The Range Riders rallied with a run in the sixth and two in the eighth but it was not enough to dampen the spirits of a healthy crowd of just over 1,900.

Villa's third win put him just one off the league lead. He ranks fourth in strikeouts with 26 this spring. Teammate Mark Timmins leads the league in ERA at 1.17.

"The pitching has been great," Schlact said. "We're not walking guys, just kind of attacking, which is good.

"Then Newman has stepped up. But it doesn't mater where they are in the field or lineup, the guys are ready to do their job."

Second-place Glacier fell to 11-7 with Wednesday's loss. The Range Riders are 0-11 in Missoula since joining the Pioneer League last spring.