MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads made Pioneer League history Wednesday night.

They became only the second team in the 84-year history of the league to win five halves in a row, whipping the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium, 15-5. Missoula has never lost the Pioneer North Division title since Michael Schlact took over as manager and the league went independent in 2021.

The win was the PaddleHeads' fourth in a row, boosting their league-best record to 33-12. The next best record in the league belongs to the South Division-leading Ogden Raptors at 29-16.

Missoula spotted Great Falls (14-29) a one-run lead in the first inning before turning on the afterburners. The PaddleHeads scored three in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth to seize control with a 7-3 advantage.

Missoula finished with 21 hits to seven for the hosts, who hurt themselves with four errors. Second baseman Ryan Cash had a monster night for the PaddleHeads, going 5 for 7 with a home run and three RBIs. Jake Guenther also smacked a home run.

Kelvan Pilot (8-1) earned the win. He allowed three earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts in six innings of work.

Missoula will finish up the first half in Great Falls with games on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.