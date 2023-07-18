MISSOULA — An uncanny knack for overcoming player turnover defined the Missoula PaddleHeads in their push to a Pioneer League first-half pennant.

Over the past eight weeks, third-year manager Michael Schlact has brought on six position players and six pitchers that weren't on the opening day roster. He lost two of his best players to the minor leagues — four if you count back to January — and his most dangerous home run hitter, Jayson Newman, has been unavailable for most of June and July with injuries.

Still, the PaddleHeads have dominated. They entered the second half of the season this week with the best record (35-13) in the league and last week they claimed their fifth half-season title in a row dating back to 2021.

"What has made this year unique is there have been more players than ever before coming from other organizations that have bought in super quickly and realized how important is it to pick up their teammates," Schlact told 406mtsports.com.

"There's a willingness to be versatile in whatever role we need. It's a pride in what you're doing no matter what it is."

Eight players on the current roster had prior stops with other Pioneer League teams. The list includes standout pitchers Zach Penrod, Alfredo Villa, Izzy Fuentes and Dawson Day and dynamic position players Jacob Kline, Luis Navarro, Thomas DeBonville and Ryan Cash.

It's become a phenomenon. Like the Oakland Raiders of the 1970s, the PaddleHeads have welcomed free agents with open arms and helped develop them into major impact players for a team that can make league history with an unprecedented sixth straight half-season title this summer.

"In probably half the cases they called us and said they'd love to play for us," Schlact said of PaddleHeads who had prior experience with other Pioneer teams. "Then in some of the cases I remembered what they did or we had a good memory of them and how they played the game.

"Once that free agency time in the league opened, we gave them a call. It was pretty easy. It's neat when guys in the league want to come here. I think winning is some of it and culture is some of it."

The old adage that success breeds success also applies to the PaddleHeads this summer. Some of the players that Schlact brings on have never experienced the kind of winning ways his team enjoys.

"What's interesting about winning is that some guys are fearful of losing and some guys are fearful of winning because they don't know if they can maintain it," Schlact said. "So you always have this mix of guys that come in and how they feel about winning.

"In most cases what I've seen is guys that may not know how to win or have never won or don't know what it takes to compete, they come in and that's where the culture piece comes in for us. It's an intensity thing, a confidence thing. A lot of it comes from the coaching staff, too, in that we try not to panic. We realize how hard baseball is. A loss is a learning experience. That removes some of the pressure."

Schlact finds himself in a unique predicament in the second half of the season.

His team has already locked up a September playoff berth, which affords him the luxury of experimenting with players at different positions and different spots in the batting lineup. On the other hand, Missoula can do something no team in the 84-year history of the league has done by winning six halves in a row.

Currently the PaddleHeads share the Pioneer record for most halves won in a row with the old Idaho Falls Braves, who won five from 1998-2000. Does Schlact pace his troops to get them ready for the playoffs or push hard for the second-half title?

"The great battle," Schlact said of the day-to-day decision-making process. "How can we balance this? Making sure the guys are at their best (for the playoffs) is not only what's best for them, it's what's fair and embodies what we're about. Resting them is best for them in the long run. It will get us ready for September.

"Six in a row, that's an accomplishment that's really cool. I never dreamed five in a row or four. It's crazy in a good way. But seven days a week we'd take a rested, healthy team over winning a half. Although our overarching goal is to win it, the ring is so lifelong."

The PaddleHeads started the second half of the season with a thrilling home win over South Division champion Ogden, 8-7, in a potential playoff preview Tuesday. It marked the first time this season Missoula finished a game in a knockout round after the teams battled to a 7-7 tie in nine innings.

The Raptors sent designated hitter Damien Henderson to the plate in the first round of the knockout. The Utah native hit one to the warning track but failed to clear the wall with any of his five swings.

That left the door open for PaddleHeads center fielder Keaton Greenwalt. Needing just one home run in the round, he launched the first pitch he swung at over the left field fence, giving Missoula the win.

Starter Izzy Fuentes turned in a solid pitching effort for the PaddleHeads, allowing three runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. John LaRossa and Mark Simon each allowed two runs in relief.

Austin Bernard had a home run for Missoula. Patrick Chung had three hits, including a double, and Greenwalt singled and doubled.

Notes: PaddleHeads ace Kelvan Pilot was traded to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks for rookie left hander Cal Carver ... Pitcher Kaleb Schmidt was also added to the PaddleHeads roster ... Missoula will host Ogden through Sunday.