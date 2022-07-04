MISSOULA — With a flair for dramatics in recent games, the Missoula PaddleHeads have pushed their Pioneer League-leading record to 24-10.
After winning one-run decisions in two of three outings heading into Sunday's contest, Zootown's pro baseball team took a different route to winning in dramatic fashion. Jayson Newman hit a home run in the opening knockout round and Jacob Cruce failed to match the feat for the Boise Hawks as Missoula emerged with an 11-10 road win.
The PaddleHeads increased their first-half lead to 3 1/2 games over Great Falls in the North Division. The first half will come to an end on July 17.
Missoula overcame adversity to earn the come-from-behind win. Starting pitcher Rafael Monsion was forced to depart in the first inning due to injury and Boise took control, leading 7-2 heading into the fifth.
Missoula battled back in the middle innings, setting up a nail-biter down the stretch. In innings five through seven, Missoula scored seven runs to take the lead, 9-7. The Hawks (13-22) countered in the final two frames, scoring three as the game headed to a knockout round tied at 10-10.
Nick "Gator" Gatewood led the PaddleHeads attack, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Newman, Keaton Greenwalt and Kevin Whatley each had two hits. Brandon Riley had a home run and a team-high three RBIs and Lamar Sparks also hit a round-tripper.
Missoula used five pitchers in the game. Reliever Nathan Alexander enjoyed the most success, coming on in the fourth inning and holding the hosts scoreless for 3 1/3 innings.
On Saturday night, the versatile Newman ripped an RBI double in the ninth inning to give Missoula its first lead, then took the mound and earned the save in a 3-2 road win at Boise.
The PaddleHeads were held to one run through eight frames and went into the ninth trailing, 2-1. But they showed mettle when they needed it most.
Kevin Whatley smacked a double down the line to get the visitors off on the right foot in the ninth. Cam Thompson drove in the tying run with a single to left, then ran all the way home from first on Newman's double past the bag at third.
Missoula used four pitchers in the game. Reliever Cody Thompson (2-0) earned the win after coming on in the eighth and holding Boise scoreless with two strikeouts. Newman pitched the ninth and earned his fifth save despite allowing two hits.
Whatley and Thompson led the offense with three hits apiece. Whatley had two doubles and Thompson one. Lamar Sparks added two hits, including a double.
