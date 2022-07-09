MISSOULA — Much in the same way the Missoula PaddleHeads are dominating the Pioneer League in the wins department, slugger Jayson Newman rules the roost in the home run category.
The 24-year-old from California smacked his 16th round-tripper — six more than anyone else in the league — in sparking Zootown's pro baseball team to an 8-5 home win over the Glacier Range Riders Friday night. Missoula improved to 29-10, a record that's six games better than anyone else in the league, regardless of division.
The PaddleHeads stretched their win streak to seven in a row. They've only lost once in their last 17 games.
Austen Seidel (1-0) was dazzling in his pitching debut for Missoula. The Texas native was in search of a new start after making his pro debut earlier this season in the American Association, and he came through with six scoreless innings, striking out three.
Newman's home run was key because it set the tone. He hammered the ball far over the left field fence with two runners aboard in the first inning, giving the hosts a 3-0 lead.
Thompson hit a home run that just barely cleared the fence in right field in the third, and Newman later scored on a wild pitch in the same frame. The five runs proved to be all the PaddleHeads needed as they beat the Range Riders (13-25) for the fourth night in a row.
Glacier actually out-hit Missoula, 10-8, and made a gallant comeback bid. But the PaddleHeads put the Range Riders in too deep of a hole, leading 7-0 after six frames.
Newman and Thompson were the only Missoula players with multiple hits, each collecting two.
In other PaddleHeads news, the team lost shortstop Kevin Whatley earlier this week. He has moved on to play for the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League.
