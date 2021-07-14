MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads put a halt to the Billings Mustangs' winning streak Wednesday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park while taking over first place in the Pioneer League's Northern division.
In a game that lasted just under four hours, the PaddleHeads beat Billings 12-2 as they moved ahead of Idaho Falls by one game atop the standings. Missoula and Idaho Falls entered the day in a tie for first with identical 32-13 records. The Chukars lost to Ogden on Wednesday 14-13.
The loss snapped the Mustangs' four-game winning streak, and they fell to 18-28.
Billings scored first in the top of the third on Brandon Pugh's run-scoring base hit. The PaddleHeads evened it in the fourth on a Kyler Castillo sac fly.
The Mustangs took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth when Jalen Garcia delivered an RBI single that scored Chris Eusay. Missoula countered with three in the bottom half of the inning, as Brandon Riley scored on a wild pitch, Luke Navigato lifted a sacrifice fly and Aaron Bond drove in Zac Almond with a single.
Skylar Black doubled in two runs to extend the Paddleheads' lead in the sixth. Aaron Bond tripled in another run, and Cameron Thompson added an RBI single in the frame to make it 8-2.
Almond and Bond each homered in the eighth. Bond finished 5 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs.
The teams play the second game of their six-game series Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.