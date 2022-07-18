Through all the years Missoula's pro baseball team played as the Osprey and including last summer when it won a Pioneer League title as the PaddleHeads, the franchise never enjoyed a first half quite like this one.
With a 21-8 win at Great Falls Sunday, the PaddleHeads set a team record for success prior to the midway point in improving to 35-12. Missoula, who will start the second half of the season at home Tuesday against South Division champion Ogden, piled up a whopping 30 hits against the Voyagers (27-20).
Missoula's record is also thought to be better than any first-half mark posted by the old Missoula Timberjacks when they played in the Pioneer League in 1956-60. The team nickname was the Osprey from 1999 to 2020.
Slugger/closer Jayson Newman finished the first half of the season as the league's home run king (20) and clutch-hitting king with 69 RBIs. He ranks fifth in batting average (.402) and also has a team-high six saves, which ranks second in the league.
Missoula starting pitchers Austin Crowson and Nick Merkel share second place in the league in wins with five apiece. Domingo Pena is right behind them with four and his 56 strikeouts ranks second in the league.
The PaddleHeads used four pitchers Sunday. Pena started the game and allowed four runs on seven hits with six walks and six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Nate Boyle (1-0) came on in relief and earned the win, holding the hosts scoreless for 1 1/3 innings.
Newman and Lamar Sparks each had two home runs in the game and Brandon Riley had one for Missoula. Nick Gatewood had six singles and two RBIs and Sparks and Riley each had five hits. Sparks also had eight RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.