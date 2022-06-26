MISSOULA — A fifth-inning explosion sparked the Missoula PaddleHeads to their sixth straight win Saturday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team collected six singles, a double and a home run in the fifth en route to an 11-1 win over the Great Falls Voyagers. Missoula improved to 19-9 and increased its lead to two games over Idaho Falls in the North Division.
Rookie right-hander Mark Timmins (1-1) earned the win with his best outing as a professional. The former Nebraska Omaha standout allowed just one run on four hits while striking out five in six innings of duty. He did not issue a single walk.
Missoula out-hit Great Falls, 13-5. Jayson Newman led the hosts, going 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Newly signed catcher Nick Cici had a two-run home run and a single and Brandon Riley, Lamar Sparks and Keaton Greenwalt also collected two hits.
Missoula's six-run fifth featured a string of six consecutive singles. Cici's two-run tater was the big blast in the inning. Riley, Sparks and Newman followed with RBI singles.
The win was Missoula's fourth straight over the Voyagers, evening their season series at 7-7. Great Falls headed into the finale of this weekend's three-game series in Missoula with a record of 17-12, having lost seven of its last 10 games.
Missoula's record is the best in the Pioneer League. The PaddleHeads' six-game win streak is also the most impressive in the league. The Rocky Mountain Vibes of the South Division have the next most impressive streak with three wins in a row.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.