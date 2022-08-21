MISSOULA — A strong start on Saturday night set the tone and the Missoula PaddleHeads finished off the Idaho Falls Chukars Sunday afternoon.
After Zootown's pro baseball team built a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings Saturday, both teams headed to the locker room because of a thunderstorm. They resumed the game Sunday and Missoula cruised to a 12-1 win at sunny Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The teams played a second game that started late Sunday afternoon and carried into the evening. It was not finished at press time.
Jared Akins was the hero for the hosts on Saturday night. He ripped an RBI single in the second inning and a two-RBI single in the third. Jayson Newman chipped in with a run-scoring base hit before the umpires suspended the game.
Idaho Falls (41-36) scored its only run in the fifth inning Sunday. Missoula (55-21) answered with six runs. McClain O'Connor smashed a two-run home run in the sixth, Patrick Chung added an RBI triple and Brandon Riley an RBI single in the eighth and Nick Gatewood belted a two-run blast in the ninth.
The PaddleHeads finished with 17 hits to five for the Chukars. Akins had three hits and three RBIs and O'Connor three hits and three runs scored. Riley, Newman, Chung and Cam Thompson each had two hits.
Austin Crowson picked up the win, pitching four scoreless innings on Saturday night. Domingo Pena pitched the first three frames Sunday, allowing one run, and Tyler Elliott held the Chukars scoreless with three strikeouts in the last two innings.
Missoula will start a series in Billings on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.