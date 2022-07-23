MISSOULA — An 11-run explosion in the middle innings propelled the Missoula PaddleHeads to a 14-8 home win over the Ogden Raptors in front of a large crowd Friday night.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team improved to 38-13 overall and 3-1 in the second half of the season. Ogden fell to 30-22, 1-3.
The game was tied 5-5 in the sixth inning when Missoula exploded for six runs. The hosts added another three in the seventh.
Jayson Newman smacked his league-high 22nd home run for the PaddleHeads. Newman, Lamar Sparks and Jared Akins each had three hits to lead the hosts.
Cody Thompson picked up the win in relief of Austin Crowson. Thompson pitched the sixth, seventh and eighth frames, allowing just one run on three hits with four strikeouts.
