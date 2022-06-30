MISSOULA — Jayson Newman and Nick Gatewood belted home runs on back-to-back pitches and the Missoula PaddleHeads won their eighth game in a row Wednesday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The Newman-Gatewood power surge came in a four-run uprising in the fourth inning. The burst helped Zootown's Pioneer League baseball team erase an early deficit en route to a 9-2 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars.
Missoula improved its league-best record to 21-9. The PaddleHeads hold a three-game lead in the North Division over the Chukars, who own the second best record in the league at 18-12 but have lost in all four of their meetings with Missoula.
Newman's home run was his 14th of the season — four more than anyone else in the league. This time the righty showed his opposite field power, swatting the ball over the right field fence with a runner aboard to give his team a 3-2 lead in the fourth. On the next pitch, Gatewood hit a towering shot that landed over the railroad tracks beyond the right field fence.
Nick Merkel earned his fourth win in as many starts. The 6-foot-7 righty allowed just two runs over five innings while striking out a pair. The bullpen combination of John LaRossa, Zach Torra and Dan Swain impressed in four innings of work, holding the Chukars scoreless.
Lamar Sparks led Missoula with three hits, including a home run and double, and three RBIs. Keaton Greenwalt also had three hits, including a double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.