MISSOULA — Jayson Newman and Nick Gatewood belted home runs on back-to-back pitches and the Missoula PaddleHeads won their eighth game in a row Wednesday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

The Newman-Gatewood power surge came in a four-run uprising in the fourth inning. The burst helped Zootown's Pioneer League baseball team erase an early deficit en route to a 9-2 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars.

Missoula improved its league-best record to 21-9. The PaddleHeads hold a three-game lead in the North Division over the Chukars, who own the second best record in the league at 18-12 but have lost in all four of their meetings with Missoula.

Newman's home run was his 14th of the season — four more than anyone else in the league. This time the righty showed his opposite field power, swatting the ball over the right field fence with a runner aboard to give his team a 3-2 lead in the fourth. On the next pitch, Gatewood hit a towering shot that landed over the railroad tracks beyond the right field fence.

Nick Merkel earned his fourth win in as many starts. The 6-foot-7 righty allowed just two runs over five innings while striking out a pair. The bullpen combination of John LaRossa, Zach Torra and Dan Swain impressed in four innings of work, holding the Chukars scoreless.

Lamar Sparks led Missoula with three hits, including a home run and double, and three RBIs. Keaton Greenwalt also had three hits, including a double.

