MISSOULA — The Pioneer League North Division first-half race got a lot tighter at the top on Tuesday night.
The Missoula PaddleHeads took over sole possession of second place and moved within a game of frontrunner Idaho Falls with a 13-8 road over the Chukars at Melaleuca Field. Zootown's independent league pro baseball team moved to 15-9, while Idaho Falls fell to 16-8 with its third straight loss.
Great Falls is in third place with a 15-10 record. The first-half race ends on July 17.
Missoula used a five-run second inning to seize control and took advantage of four Idaho Falls errors. Rafeal Monsion (2-1) picked up the win, allowing just three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in the first six innings.
Right fielder Lamar Sparks had a monster night for the PaddleHeads. He went 3 for 5 with a home run and double and piled up three RBIs and three runs scored.
Left fielder Brandon Riley was also a force for Missoula. He went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
The PaddleHeads' fateful second-inning surge came after both teams plated a run in the first frame. Riley doubled and scored Missoula's run in the first, then the North Carolina native singled home a run after an RBI double from Kevin Whatley to highlight the 5-run rally in the second.
Slugger Jayson Newman also did damage in the Missoula second with a two-run single. Then in the fifth inning, Sparks added to the Idaho Falls misery with a 2-run blast that made the score 8-1.
The Chukars cut their deficit to three with a four-run rally in the seventh. But they managed just one run in the final two innings.
