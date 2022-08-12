MISSOULA — Behind a barrage that saw the Missoula PaddleHeads pile up 24 hits, the team completed a home sweep of the Boise Hawks on Thursday.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team dumped its over-matched foe, 21-10, on a blustery evening at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula totaled 35 runs in the last two games of the series and took a league-best record of 48-20 into a three-game series at Boise Friday night.
The game was largely decided in the first inning when the PaddleHeads ignited for 14 runs on 15 hits. They went through their entire batting order twice.
Kamron Willman had a pair of two-RBI singles and Brandon Riley smacked a solo home run in the monster rally. Patrick Chung pitched in with a two-RBI single.
Wednesday night's hero, Nick Gatewood, started another rally for the PaddleHeads in the second inning that saw them stretch their lead to 19-0. He hit an RBI single and later scored.
Jayson Newman led Missoula, going 5 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Gatewood was 4 for 6 with three runs scored and Willman, Keaton Greenwalt and Cam Thompson all had three hits apiece.
Missoula used four pitchers. Starter Mark Timmins earned the win despite allowing 10 runs on 11 hits in 2 1/3 innings of work. Nate Boyle, Nathan Alexander and Newman came on in relief and all held the Hawks scoreless.
