MISSOULA — With just over a week remaining in the Pioneer League first-half race, the Missoula PaddleHeads have stretched their lead to two games in the Northern Division after a sweep of the Boise Hawks on Friday.
The PaddleHeads, who can secure a spot in the September playoffs by winning the first half, have been out in front in the Northern Division for most of the past six weeks. But recently the Idaho Falls Chukars, 2019 champions of the league, have surged and become a threat in second place.
It's going to be a fight to the finish and the Ogden Raptors did the PaddleHeads a favor on Friday night with a 14-8 win over the Chukars. Meanwhile, Missoula was putting the finishing touches on a sweep over Boise, 8-5 and 6-3, at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Both offenses started slow in Game 2, with neither team notching a run in the first four innings. Missoula jumped on top first in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single from McClain O’Conner.
But the lead proved to be short-lived. Tyler Jorgenson's two-RBI triple for the Hawks in the sixth tied the game. He later scored on an RBI single from Bo McClintock, giving the Hawks a 3-2 lead.
The PaddleHeads sent 10 batters to the plate as part of a four-run rally in the sixth that put them on top for good. Nick Gatewood brought home a pair of runs on a single.
Interestingly, Missoula has scored runs in the sixth inning in eight consecutive games.
In the first game Friday, the Hawks jumped to an early 3-1 lead but couldn't hold on. The PaddleHeads plated five runs in the sixth to break a 3-3 tie.
Missoula's Zac Almond was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, two coming off a double to left field in the bottom of the sixth to help Missoula extend the lead. Jared Atkins had three RBIs as well off one hit, bringing in runners in the fifth and sixth.
With the wins the PaddleHeads improved to 26-10. They will now play nine games on the road, starting with Saturday night's contest at Great Falls (16-20).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.