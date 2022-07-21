MISSOULA — The surging Missoula PaddleHeads posted their fourth straight win Wednesday night.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team broke open a tight game with sixth runs in the sixth inning. It proved to be enough as the North Division first-half champions emerged with a 9-6 home victory over the South Division first-half champion Ogden Raptors.
Austen Seidel picked up the win for Missoula (37-12), allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in six innings of duty. Manager Michael Schlact used four more pitchers in the game, with Jayson Newman shutting the door in the ninth after allowing a run on two hits.
The game was knotted at 3-3 when the PaddleHeads took control in the sixth. The key blow in the inning was catcher Nick Cicci's three-run home run. Cam Thompson, Jared Akins and McClain O'Connor also had RBI singles in the uprising.
Thompson, Newman and Cicci led Missoula with two hits apiece.
In other PaddleHeads news from Wednesday, the team lost one of its best pitchers, Nick Merkel. He signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers organization.
The Spokane native made an impact with Missoula as its most consistent arm through a large portion of the first half of the season. He intimidated batters with his tall frame.
Merkel never allowed more than three runs in any of his six starts. He finished with the lowest ERA (2.79) of any starting pitcher in the league (minimum five starts).
"This type of promotion is the reason that we are here,” Schlact said. “The reason I bring players here to Missoula is to give them an opportunity to move on to the next level if they want to do so. I am humbled that he placed his trust in us to help him do that."
