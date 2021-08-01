MISSOULA — Powered by the strong pitching of Domingo Pena, the Missoula PaddleHeads pummeled the Grand Junction Rockies Saturday night, 7-1, at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
The 23-year-old Pena started the game and went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six. A former member of the Idaho Falls Chukars back when they were affiliated with the Kansas City Royals, he improved to 7-1 and stretched his strikeout total to 68.
The PaddleHeads pushed their Pioneer League-leading record to 43-18. The Rockies fell to 35-25.
Shortstop Clay Fisher helped the hosts gain an early lead on Grand Junction. The former UC Santa Barbara Gaucho drove home a run in the first inning on a double down the left field line.
Fisher did more damage in the fifth, driving in a run on a single. He finished 4 for 5 with a pair of RBIs and has recorded a hit in each of his last 12 games.
Center fielder Brandon Riley also finished the game with four hits for Missoula. The North Carolina native drove in a run in the sixth on a single to highlight his efforts, finishing the game 4 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored.
The bullpen trio of Davis Delorefice, Mason Schwellenbach and Mark Simon shut the door down the stretch for the PaddleHeads, allowing only one hit over the final 3 2/3 innings. Simon struck out four in the final two frames.
The PaddleHeads and Rockies headed into Sunday night's game knotted at 2-2 in their series. The final game of the six-game series is Monday night at 7:05 in Missoula.
