MISSOULA — With wins in 13 of their last 14 games, the Missoula PaddleHeads are beginning to look even more dominant than last summer when they secured the Pioneer League championship.
That has to be a little scary for the competition.
On Tuesday night, Zootown's pro baseball team earned its fourth straight road victory, overcoming a long bus ride from Boise the night before to beat the Glacier Range Riders in Kalispell, 6-3. Missoula boosted its record to 26-10 and its lead in the North Division to five games with the first-half race scheduled to end on July 17.
The PaddleHeads were sparked by strong pitching, with starter Austin Crowson (3-0) earning the win. The former Phillies farmhand allowed just two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings, then relievers Dan Swain, Zach Torra and Cody Thompson held Glacier (13-22) scoreless in the last 3 2/3 frames.
Left fielder Brandon Riley had a big night at the plate, going 4 for 5 with four singles and a run scored. Keaton Greenwalt and Cam Thompson each had a triple and finished with two hits apiece. Thompson and Nick Gatewood shared the team lead in RBIs with two apiece.
Gatewood set the tone in the first inning with a bases-loaded single that scored Lamar Sparks and Riley. Jayson Newman scored later in the first on a sacrifice by Thompson and Missoula maintained the lead for the duration.
Glacier cut its deficit to 4-3 with a pair of runs in the fifth. The PaddleHeads responded with a Kamron Willman RBI single in the sixth and a Greenwalt sacrifice fly that scored Newman in the seventh.
