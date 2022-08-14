MISSOULA — Brandon Riley's monster game helped spark the Missoula PaddleHeads to another lop-sided win over the Boise Hawks Sunday.
Riley piled up four hits, including three doubles, and drove in three runs in a 16-9 road victory. The final score wasn't indicative of the one-sided nature of the game, which saw Missoula take a 16-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
The PaddleHeads have now won six in a row, all against the Hawks, and they're 9-0 in their season series with Boise. In their six games this past week, Missoula outscored Boise, 81-38.
Missoula probably figured it would be a good day when Riley led off the game with a routine pop fly to left field that fell to the ground because left fielder Jacob Cruce lost it in the sun. Riley was credited with a double but Boise did get out of the inning without surrendering a run.
The Pioneer League-leading PaddleHeads (51-20) broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the second inning. Cam Thompson, McClain O'Connor and Riley all had RBI singles.
Missoula added four runs in the fifth, with two scoring on a Nick Gatewood double. Lamar Sparks added a three-run home run in the sixth and the PaddleHeads were on cruise control.
Riley and O'Connor each finished with four hits. Sparks and Thompson each had three hits apiece.
Austin Crowson boosted his pitching record to 6-0. He went eight innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.
Missoula reliever Nate Boyle ran into trouble in the ninth, allowing four earned runs on three hits to Boise (22-50) before being pulled with one out. Nathan Alexander came on and calmed the waters, allowing just one more Boise run before the game ended.
The PaddleHeads will host the Idaho Falls Chukars Tuesday.
