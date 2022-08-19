MISSOULA — Despite a dramatic comeback bid, the Missoula PaddleHeads fell short Thursday in their attempt to extend an eight-game win streak.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team had runners in scoring position with one out in the ninth inning but failed to come through at the plate in an 8-6 home loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars. The visitors set the tone with four runs in the third and two in the fourth and the hosts never fully recovered.
Former Iowa Hawkeyes pitcher Connor Schultz took the loss. He allowed four earned runs on four hits in the first three frames. Nate Boyle came on in relief and also struggled in the 97-degree heat, allowing four runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Trailing 8-4, Missoula (53-21) scored two runs on wild pitches in the bottom of the ninth. Jayson Newman then drew a walk and Nick Gatewood singled and the runners moved to second and third on a passed ball, setting the stage for an exciting finish.
However, to his credit, Chukars reliever Jonathan Nunnally Jr. managed to settle down and close the door on the PaddleHeads. McClain O'Connor was retired on a pop out to second base and Cam Thompson struck out swinging.
Missoula finished with a 13-11 edge in hits but hurt itself with three errors. Victor Rodriguez earned the win, allowing four runs on seven hits in the first five innings.
Lost in the disappointment of the loss was Lamar Sparks' big night at the plate for the PaddleHeads. He went 5 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs. Patrick Chung had two singles for the hosts.
Missoula and Idaho Falls are slated to play each day through Sunday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
