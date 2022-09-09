MISSOULA — The best record in all of professional baseball just keeps getting better.
After spotting the Boise Hawks a three-run lead early, the Missoula PaddleHeads rallied for an 11-8 road win late Thursday night. Zootown's pro baseball team improved to 68-25, bolstering its winning percentage to .731 and adding to its momentum as it readies for a North Division best-of-3 playoff series next week against Billings.
Missoula, who will finish up its regular season Saturday night in Boise, may need all the positive vibes it can generate heading into its series with the Mustangs (52-40). Billings has won six games in a row.
The PaddleHeads have won nine of their last 10. On Thursday they flexed their muscle at the plate with 13 hits, including two apiece by six players.
Kamron Willman led the way with a single, double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Cameron Thompson had two singles and three runs scored. Jayson Newman had a double and single and Nick Gatewood, Jared Akins and Keaton Greenwalt each had two singles.
Newman remained just one RBI shy of the Pioneer League single-season record. Matt Fienstein of Idaho Falls set the standard with 116 last season.
Missoula skipper Michael Schlact used six pitchers. Reliever Mark Simon (2-0) earned the win despite allowing two runs on three hits in his one inning of duty (the 8th). Sam Hellinger came on in the ninth and earned his league-high 17th save.
Missoula's playoff series with Billings will start Monday night in the Magic City.
