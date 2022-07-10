MISSOULA — Success has been the norm for the Missoula PaddleHeads lately, but some wins come harder than others.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team needed a late rally to edge past the Glacier Range Riders Saturday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Trailing by a run in the bottom of the eighth, the hosts came up with two to earn their eighth straight victory, 5-4.
Nick Gatewood kick-started the eighth-inning rally with a double. He came around to score on a wild pitch, then Nick Cicci was hit by a pitch, putting the go-ahead runner on base.
Cicci scored on a Kamron Willman sacrifice fly to left and Glacier went away quietly in the ninth as versatile slugger Jayson Newman secured his league-high sixth save (he also leads the league in home runs with 16).
Former Gonzaga pitcher Sam Hellinger was credited with the win in a relief role. The Seattle native held the Range Riders (13-26) to one run on one hit in the seventh and eighth innings.
Missoula ace Nick Merkel started the game, allowing three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in the first six frames. His team improved to 30-10 and leads the North Division first-half race by six games over Great Falls with seven games remaining.
Gatewood led Missoula at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a home run, double and two runs scored. Brandon Riley also had two hits, including a double, and one run scored. Keaton Greenwalt recorded a triple.
The PaddleHeads out-hit the Range Riders, 8-7. Brody Wofford had a double and two RBIs for Glacier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.