The Missoula PaddleHeads put the finishing touches on a successful series in Great Falls Monday night with a 12-8 win over the Voyagers at Centene Field.
Missoula boasted a 5-1 edge in the series, giving it momentum heading into a showdown with Pioneer League Southern Division-leading Grand Junction on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in the Garden City. The Rockies are off to a 7-2 start in the second half of the season.
Great Falls (21-36) raced to a 4-0 lead in the first three innings Monday before the PaddleHeads (41-16) came alive. With two outs in the top of the fourth, Zac Almond smacked a solo home run that kick-started a three-run rally.
Missoula outscored Great Falls 12-1 in innings 4 through 7.
The PaddleHeads staged another two-out rally in the sixth inning, bringing home three more runs to take a 6-4 lead. After they tied the game on a wild pitch, Jose Reyes gave them their first lead with a single that drove in two runs. Reyes finished the game 3 for 5.
Missoula built its largest lead in the seventh inning thanks to a 6-run barrage that made the score 12-5. Nick Gatewood continued the PaddleHeads' trend of two-out success with a grand slam. He finished the game 3 for 5 with a pair of runs scored and five RBIs.
The Voyagers cut their deficit to four with a three-run rally in the seventh. Jackson Raper and Troy Dixon hit RBI singles. However, Great Falls failed to creep any closer.
Domingo Pena picked up his sixth pitching win, going in 5 2/3 innings. He is now third in the Pioneer League in victories.
The PaddleHeads are tied with Idaho Falls for the best record in the Pioneer League.
