MISSOULA — The team to beat in the Pioneer League this season is the defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads.
The North Division first-half champs removed all doubt at home Sunday, winning their only series of the summer against the South Division first-half champs from Ogden, Utah. Missoula overcame a three-run deficit in the fourth and held off the Raptors late for an 8-7 victory, giving Zootown's pro team a 4-2 win in the series.
Jayson Newman hammered his league-high 23rd home run and newcomer Patrick Chung was a persistent thorn in Ogden's side. The second baseman went 3 for 4 with three runs scored.
Brandon Riley, Kamron Willman and Henderson Perez each recorded two hits for Missoula (39-14 overall, 4-2 second half). Willman and Lamar Sparks shared team-high honors in RBIs with three apiece.
Ogden (31-23, 2-4) spotted the hosts a 3-0 lead in the third, with pitcher Riley Ottesen surrendering a two-run blast to Newman. But the Raptors responded with six runs in the fourth, all credited to Missoula starting pitcher Mark Timmins.
Palmer Wenzel came on in relief and steadied the ship, holding the visitors scoreless for 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. Sam Hellinger pitched the final two frames, allowing just one run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Key to the outcome was Missoula's four-run surge in the fourth and one run in the sixth. Willman had a two-RBI single and Sparks a two-RBI double in the fourth, giving the hosts a 7-6 lead. Willman added an RBI single in the sixth to make the score 8-6, and it proved to be the difference after Ogden scored once in the ninth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.