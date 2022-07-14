MISSOULA — Call it seventh heaven.
The Missoula PaddleHeads exploded for 12 runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the Great Falls Voyagers Wednesday night, 22-10, at Centene Stadium. With the win, Zootown's Pioneer League pro team secured the North Division first-half title for the second year in a row.
“It’s a very exciting thing to be a part of," said slugger/relief pitcher Jayson Newman, who smacked a grand slam in the seventh. "We have come such a long way as a team.
"A lot of these guys have been here since spring training began. We also have added players along the way that have also made immediate impacts. It’s great to see all of the success that this group has had. We are excited to be in this moment, and for what the future may hold.”
Amazingly, Newman's grand slam was one of two in the seventh. Teammate Lamar Sparks also hit a tater with the bases loaded. The PaddleHeads sent 17 batters to the plate, collecting eight hits.
By earning the title, Missoula secured a spot in the league playoffs in September. The PaddleHeads' 32-11 record is the best in the league by five games, with South Division leader Ogden next in line at 27-16.
Missoula used five pitchers in the slugfest. Cody Thompson (3-1) came on with two outs in the fifth and earned the win in 1 1/3 innings of work. Starter Mark Timmins allowed six earned runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings of work.
The PaddleHeads collected 18 hits to 16 for the Voyagers. Great Falls hurt itself with five errors.
Newman, Brandon Riley, McClain O'Connor and Nick Cicci all collected three hits for Missoula. Sparks and Keaton Greenwalt each had two hits.
Missoula is scheduled to play four more games at Great Falls to close out its first-half schedule this week.
