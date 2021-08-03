MISSOULA — Ace pitcher Kevin Hilton was back in form Monday night in leading the Missoula PaddleHeads to a series-clinching win over the Grand Junction Rockies, 8-1, at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Hilton suffered his first loss of the season in the series opener last week, forced to leave in the third inning because of a knee injury. The 29-year-old made up for it Monday, moving to 8-1 to match Austin Dubsky of Idaho Falls for the best record in the Pioneer League.
Hilton, whose team won its series with Grand Junction, 4-2, allowed just one unearned run on one hit with three strikeouts in four innings of duty. Missoula used three more pitchers in the seven-inning game, including Davis Delorefice, Mason Schwellenbach and Mark Simon. Each of the three went one inning and Delorefice and Simon each had two strikeouts.
Grand Junction (35-27) jumped on Missoula in the first inning when Vinny Esposito doubled home a run. Then the Rockies went quiet.
PaddleHeads shortstop Clay Fisher put an exclamation point on an extraordinary series offensively by driving home a pair of runs on a double to left field in the bottom half. Fisher finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and for the series he was 15 for 28, boosting his season average to .427.
The PaddleHeads extended their lead to 7-1 with a five-run rally in the fifth. Jared Akins smashed a bases-loaded double that cleared the bases. Akins later rounded out the scoring with an RBI triple in the sixth and he finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs.
Missoula boosted its Pioneer League-best record to 45-18. The PaddleHeads will play at Billings (29-34) on Wednesday night.
