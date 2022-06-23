MISSOULA — For the second night in a row, the Missoula PaddleHeads jumped on Idaho Falls early and stayed in front Wednesday.
The reward was extra sweet.
Zootown's Pioneer League baseball team moved into a tie with the Chukars for first place in the North Division with a 10-6 win at Melaleuca Field. Both teams sit at 16-9, just 1/2 game ahead of the third place Great Falls Voyagers.
Missoula exploded for four runs in the first inning. Nick Gatewood drove in Cam Thompson and Brandon Riley with a single and Keaton Greenwalt drove in Lamar Sparks and Gatewood with a double.
The PaddleHeads boosted their lead to 6-1 with a pair of runs in the second. Kevin Whatley scored on a Kamron Willman double and Willman scored on a Thompson base hit.
Willman has been a spark plug for the PaddleHeads in his first three games as a professional. He is 5 for 11 at the plate with six RBIs.
Idaho Falls was held in check offensively for a large portion of Wednesday's game by pitcher Nick Merkel. He earned his third win in as many starts, allowing just one earned run and striking out five in 5 2/3 innings of work.
Thompson finished with a two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Riley had two hits, including a triple, and Gatewood collected two singles.
Jake Binder (2-2) took the loss for Idaho Falls. He allowed six runs on seven hits in the first three frames as his team suffered its fourth straight loss.
After one more game in Idaho Falls Thursday, Missoula will return home and host Great Falls Friday.
